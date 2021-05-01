Falcons draft UCF safety Richie Grant with No. 40 pick

Central Florida defensive back Richie Grant covers a Stanford play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ATLANTA – Richie Grant is hoping to take advantage of the Atlanta Falcons' dramatic turnover on their depth chart at safety.

As Grant prepared for the NFL draft, he saw the changes in Atlanta as a possible opportunity where he could be needed. The Falcons were thinking along the same lines.

The Falcons addressed a glaring need by selecting UCF's Grant at No. 40 overall in the second round on Friday night.

The cost-cutting Falcons lost veteran safeties Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee in free agency. The team added two possible 2021 starters by signing Erik Harris and Duron Harmon but needed to add long-term help in the draft.

“I can say I knew it was a need,” Grant said. “I knew it clicked well.”

Grant (6-0, 197) had 10 career interceptions and was a Thorpe Award finalist as one of the nation's top defensive backs in 2020.

When asked what he will bring the Falcons, Grant said “A dog. Short and sweet. You’re going to get a dog. I’m ready to work. You’re about to get a playmaker, a leader, on and off the field.”

Ad

Grant already was watching the Falcons' turnover at safety closely even before he began training with Harris in preparation for the draft. Grant said the two talked about possibly playing together in Atlanta after Harris signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

Ad