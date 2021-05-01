Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK – Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday.

Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14.

In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Detroit began the day with a majors-worst .199 team batting average — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five Tigers under .200.

Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.

Taillon's previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.

Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20.

Judge followed Friday night’s two-homer, five-RBI performance by breaking a 1-all tie in the fifth inning with a line drive double off Turnbull to left field that scored DJ LeMahieu.

Turnbull lost control in the sixth inning when he hit Aaron Hicks to open the frame and then walked Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier before reliever José Cisnero replaced him.

