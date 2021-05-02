LEADING OFF: Kluber goes for 100th win, NL rivalries simmer

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

___

CENTURY MARK

Corey Kluber goes for his 100th career victory when he starts for the Yankees at home against Detroit.

The 35-year-old Kluber (1-2, 4.15) is 99-60 in a big league career that started in 2011. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner has posted just three wins in the last three years with Cleveland, Texas and New York while beset by injuries.

Kluber faces the worst-hitting team in the majors. The Tigers have a team batting average of just under .200 — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 on Saturday and fell to .125.

PHILLY SPECIAL

A couple of NL East rivals play the rubber match of their three-game series in prime time when slumping Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets visit Philadelphia.

Ad