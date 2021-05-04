Davis scores 25 as short-handed Lakers defeat Nuggets 93-89

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, grabs a rebound away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night.

The Lakers led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Nuggets got within 89-87 with a late rally. Davis hit a jumper with 41.8 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a four-point lead. Nikola Jokic hit a pair of free throws to cut it in half but Talen Horton-Tucker hit a reverse layup with 15.1 seconds left to push the advantage up to 93-89.

After a Denver timeout, Davis blocked Facundo Campazzo's 3-point attempt to end any hopes of a Nuggets' comeback and end their five-game winning streak.

The Lakers — who had lost six of their last seven going into the game — won without two key pieces. LeBron James did not play in the second game of a back-to-back after he ankle soreness during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss Toronto. Dennis Schröder will be out more than a week after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19.

Los Angeles was up by five going into the fourth quarter when it started period on a 13-4 run with Wesley Matthews leading the way with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Nuggets trailed 87-73 with 6:09 remaining when they rallied with a 14-2 run. Porter Jr. had nine points, including a running layup to get them within a basket with 1:37 remaining, and Jokic supplied the other five.

The Nuggets led most of the first half, but the Lakers closed the second quarter on an 11-3 run, including six points by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, to go into halftime with a 45-42 advantage.