Partly Cloudy icon
93º

Sports

Yankees, Mets to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans

Ronald Blum

Associated Press

Tags: 
Andrew Cuomo
,
Arts
,
entertainment
,
Sports
,
Randy Levine
,
Sandy Alderson
Full Screen
1 / 4

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Houston Astros play the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – The Yankees and Mets can increase capacity from 20% to 100% at their ballparks for home games starting May 19 — as along as fans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

And both teams will be giving away free tickets along with vaccinations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday with Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets president Sandy Alderson.

“Theoretically if you had 100% vaccinated, you could fill the entire stadium with 100% vaccinated,” Cuomo said. “Unvaccinated, it is still the 6-foot social distancing. In other words, our capacity restrictions have been relaxed subject to the federal CDC social-distancing guideline of 6 feet.”

The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination will be offered at the ballparks, and a person receiving a vaccination can get a free game ticket.

“If we can encourage more people to get vaccinated by giving away Yankees tickets, we are all in,” the Yankees said in a statement.

The current requirement for fans to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test will be dropped because it is burdensome, Cuomo said. Masks will continue to be required. Sections for unvaccinated fans will be at 33% capacity.

Cuomo also announced that Broadway theaters will reopen Sept. 14 at 100% capacity and ticket sales could start Thursday. Broadway theaters were closed by Cuomo on March 12, 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.