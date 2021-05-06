Walker scores 32 in return from injury, Celtics rout Magic

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis (17) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) and center Robert Williams (44) as Magic center Mo Bamba (5) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and the Boston Celtics routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start and finished with 27 points for Boston, which swept the three-game series with the Magic and beat Orlando for a sixth straight time. The Celtics made 21 3-pointers, just two fewer than their season-best 23 against Orlando on March 21.

Walker, who entered averaging 20.7 points in 34 career games against the Magic, showed no rust following a nine-day layoff because of a strained left oblique suffered on April 25. Walker made 11 of 18 shots and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range in 28 minutes for Boston, which pulled even with Miami for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Walker scored 32 points for a third time this season.

Ad

“He had good burst and looked good,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Injuries are no fun, but you can tell the guys who've had time off their legs because you can see the different burst. (Walker) was great.”

Fournier, who played for the Magic for 6 1/2 seasons before his trade to Boston, was honored with a highlight video in the first half. Fournier, who has struggled recently with the aftereffects of COVID, hugged and joked with many of the Magic’s coaches following the game.

“I’ll always have fun playing against (Orlando coach Steve Clifford) and those guys, and I’m glad we got the win and that we won by 30,” Fournier said jokingly.

Dwayne Bacon and Moritz Wagner each scored 20 points for Orlando, while Mo Bamba added 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. The Magic saw their modest two-game winning streak end.

“They’re seventh in the NBA in points off turnovers and we had eight first-quarter turnovers that led to (14) points and that really set the tone for the whole game,” said Clifford, who was back on the sidelines after missing the past six games following a positive COVID-19 test.

Ad