Orlando Magic, AdventHealth team up to host vaccine event at Amway

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and the city of Orlando are teaming up to provide 2,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Central Floridians at a special event at the Amway Center.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years or older, and there is no out-of-pocket cost at the Thursday, May 13, event.

[TRENDING: Boy charged with murder appears in court | Video: Man throws baby swans into cooler at Orlando park | Tiger spotted on front lawn still missing]

Ad

“We’re at a crossroads in our community and country, and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care. “Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our neighbors. These vaccines are safe, extremely effective and the fastest way for life to return to normal.”

More than 2 million Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with more than 90,000 of them hospitalized. More than 133,000 of those cases are in Orange County.

“We are striving to make it as convenient as possible for our residents to receive the vaccine,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “We’re grateful for the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth and their partnership in hosting this event at the Amway Center, which will allow residents in the downtown area easy access to this life-saving vaccine.”

“I am grateful for the Orlando Magic, AdventHealth partnership here in the city of Orlando, and creating a vaccination site at the Amway Center near where some of our most vulnerable citizens reside,” Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill said. “As we know, those in the black and brown communities are four times more likely to contract COVID and are three times more likely to die. Having the vaccine in this historically Black community will surely save the lives of many.”

Ad

To register for the Amway Center vaccination event, visit www.AdventHealth.com/OrlandoMagicVaccine.

Please note: