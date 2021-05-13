Jaguars to start season against Houston Texans

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence holds up a jersey after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Seneca, S.C. (Logan Bowles/NFL via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars look to turn the team around with the squad’s new quarterback and coach.

The Jaguars will start the season against the Houston Texans.

The team released the 2021 schedule in the video below.

The Jaguars drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

In three years at Clemson, the 6-foot-6 quarterback threw for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Lawrence won a national championship with Clemson in 2018 after a 44-16 win against Alabama.

Urban Meyer is getting ready to coach his first season with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last year.

Jacksonville finished the season 1-15.

