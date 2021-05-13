Jaguars to start season against Houston Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars look to turn the team around with the squad’s new quarterback and coach.
The Jaguars will start the season against the Houston Texans.
The team released the 2021 schedule in the video below.
BREAKING: Florida Man Obsesses Over Jaguars' Feeding Schedule@Dream_Finders | Tickets: https://t.co/RqHTUDL0iF#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VABUVl6ivI— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 13, 2021
The Jaguars drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.
In three years at Clemson, the 6-foot-6 quarterback threw for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Lawrence won a national championship with Clemson in 2018 after a 44-16 win against Alabama.
Urban Meyer is getting ready to coach his first season with Jacksonville.
The Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last year.
Jacksonville finished the season 1-15.
