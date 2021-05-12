Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start 2021 season against Dallas, Brady returns to NE Week 4

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. NFL Films has been chronicling Tom Bradys career since he entered the league in 2000, but there are still times when there are still new things to reveal. That is the case with this years Super Bowl film, chronicling Bradys seventh championship and his first with the Tampa Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The 2021 Schedule was released on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski listed the matchups in the social media post below.

Tampa Bay will play in the first game of the season as the Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

The team that won the previous Super Bowl is usually awarded the opportunity to start the next season.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdowns in the first half and Leonard Fournette ran in a 29-yard touchdown in a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady will return to Foxborough early in the season. The Bucs will play at New England in Week 4.

The Bucs are returning every starter from the previous season.

Tampa Bay selected linebacker Joe Tyron in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

