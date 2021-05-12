Miami Dolphins to start and end regular season against Pats

MIAMI – The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday.
The Miami Dolphins will open the season on the road against the New England Patriots, the team posted the schedule in the video below.
Stand up Miami, this is OUR season 😎— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2021
The Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in 34 games with Alabama.
Waddle is now reunited with his teammate from Alabama Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins finished the 2020 season at 10-6, Miami did not make the playoffs last year.
Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 picks in 10 games last season.
He also rushed for three touchdowns last year.
