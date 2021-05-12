Partly Cloudy icon
Miami Dolphins to start and end regular season against Pats

Miami did not make the playoffs last year

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

FILE - At left, Miami Dolphins quarterback and former quarterback at Alabama Tua Tagovailoa (1) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, in a Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. At right, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle holds a team jersey after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick at the NFL football draft in Cleveland, in an April 29, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/File)
MIAMI – The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins will open the season on the road against the New England Patriots, the team posted the schedule in the video below.

The Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in 34 games with Alabama.

Waddle is now reunited with his teammate from Alabama Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins finished the 2020 season at 10-6, Miami did not make the playoffs last year.

Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 picks in 10 games last season.

He also rushed for three touchdowns last year.

