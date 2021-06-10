‘I don’t see a reason not to be vaccinated:’ Buccaneers coach wants at least 85% of team to get the shot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants at least 85% of his team to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t see a reason not to be vaccinated,” Arians said.

Arians also realizes getting the vaccine is a personal choice.

[TRENDING: Here’s why some get side effects from vax | Thrill-ride guide: Universal’s Velocicoaster | Fla. reverses course on rainbow-color bridge flap]

“Everybody is tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all those things we had to last year,” he said.

Ad

The Bucs had a vaccine event at mini-camp this week for any player and any family member of a player to get a vaccine.

More than 10,191,600 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and more than 637,000 people have received a shot in Hillsborough county.