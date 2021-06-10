‘I don’t see a reason not to be vaccinated:’ Buccaneers coach wants at least 85% of team to get the shot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants at least 85% of his team to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t see a reason not to be vaccinated,” Arians said.
Arians also realizes getting the vaccine is a personal choice.
“Everybody is tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all those things we had to last year,” he said.
The Bucs had a vaccine event at mini-camp this week for any player and any family member of a player to get a vaccine.
More than 10,191,600 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and more than 637,000 people have received a shot in Hillsborough county.