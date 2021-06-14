Indians ace Bieber out at least 2 weeks with shoulder strain

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has a strained right shoulder and will not pitch for at least two weeks.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber complained of tightness in his shoulder after pitching Sunday and underwent an MRI. The tests should the muscle strain and Bieber will be temporarily shut down.

The Indians placed the right-hander on the injured list and recalled reliever Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Columbus.

Bieber's loss is a major blow to Cleveland, which has managed to stay in contention in the first 2 1/2 months of the season despite a rash of key injuries. The Indians will now have to survive without Bieber, one of baseball's best pitchers, for at least a few weeks.

Bieber gave up a season-high 10 hits and five runs while losing to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. His velocity was noticeably lower, but Francona didn't make much of it when asked in his postgame news conference.

Last season, Bieber led the majors in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122). He is 7-4 this season.

