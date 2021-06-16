Here are 3 players the Magic drafted when Orlando won the NBA draft lottery

Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) celebrates with teammates after going up 56-46 over the New Orleans Hornets during the first half of their NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Sean Gardner)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic fans hope the team lands the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Magic have a 14 percent chance of getting the first pick.

The team has won the NBA Draft Lottery three times.

Orlando won the lottery in 1992, 1993 and 2004.

According to realgm.com, the Magic had a 15.15 percent chance of winning the 1992 lottery, a 1.52 percent chance of winning the 1993 lottery and a 25 percent chance of winning the 2004 lottery.

1992

The Magic drafted Shaquille O’Neal with the first overall pick in 1992.

O’Neal only played four seasons with the Magic and the team made the playoffs three times in the run including a trip to the NBA Finals.

He was also rookie of the year in 1993.

The center was also an all-star every year he played in Orlando.

Two of the years with the Magic, Shaq averaged 29.3 points a game.

1993

The Magic drafted Chris Webber with the first overall pick. Later in the night, the Magic traded for Penny Hardaway and three future first rounds picks.

2004

The Magic drafted Dwight Howard with the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Howard spent eight years with the Magic.

The team made two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and an NBA Finals appearance with Howard as the leader of the team.

Howard averaged 22.9 points a game and 14 rebounds a game in 2011.

No. 12 is the all-time leading scorer in team history.

He also won Defensive Player of the Year as a player for the Magic three times.

The Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only teams to win the NBA Draft lottery back-to-back years.