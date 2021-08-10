Here are the NFL games airing on News 6 in 2021-22

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – *All times Eastern and are subject to change.

**Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

Miami at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

Denver at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Miami at Las Vegas -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

Indianapolis at Miami -- 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Day -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Miami at Tampa Bay -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

Kansas City at Washington -- 1 p.m.

Dallas at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

N.Y. Jets at New England -- 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

Jacksonville at Seattle -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Miami at N.Y. Jets -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

Las Vegas at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Denver at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets -- 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

Jacksonville at New England -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 18

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas -- 4:25 p.m.

