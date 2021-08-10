Here are the NFL games airing on News 6 in 2021-22

ORLANDO, Fla. – *All times Eastern and are subject to change.
**Several weekends consist of a CBS “single header,” which means News 6 can only air one game per NFL rules.
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
Miami at New England -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Denver at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Miami at Las Vegas -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Indianapolis at Miami -- 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Day -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Miami at Tampa Bay -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Kansas City at Washington -- 1 p.m.
Dallas at New England -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
N.Y. Jets at New England -- 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
Jacksonville at Seattle -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
Miami at N.Y. Jets -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 12
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
Las Vegas at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 13
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Denver at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 16
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets -- 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Jacksonville at New England -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 18
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas -- 4:25 p.m.
