D-backs' Gilbert has no-hitter through 6 in first MLB start

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown six hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Gilbert is trying to throw MLB's eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The 27-year-old left-hander has thrown 73 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He's given up a few hard hit balls, including a line drive from Eric Hosmer straight up the middle that Gilbert was able to snag for the final out of the fifth.

The Diamondbacks lead 6-0.

The Chicago Cubs threw the majors’ most recent no-hitter with a combined effort June 24. The other no-hitters this year were thrown by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 14), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19).

Ad

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major League Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports