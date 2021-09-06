UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson runs a pass pattern against Cincinnati during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida defeated Boise State University in its home opener and now the team is looking for the second win of the season at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

What channel is the game on? ESPN+

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

If UCF wins on Saturday, the Knights will have started 2-0 for the fifth straight year.

The Knights are 11-5 against BCU.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Isaiah Bowser and receiver Jaylon Robinson were the top performers for UCF in the team’s first game.

Gabriel had a rough start to the season but finished with four touchdowns, two picks and 318 passing yards in the first game of the year.

Bowser’s highlight of the game was a 30-yard run, he ended the game with 170 yards and one touchdown.

Robinson was Gabriel’s top target in the victory against Boise State. The five-foot-nine 180-pound junior brought in six receptions and 140 yards.