Yearly ‘War on I-4’ game in question after UCF joins Big 12

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida athletic director Terry Mohajir said he wants the Knights to keep playing teams in Florida once the Big 12 run begins.

The university accepted an invitation to the Big 12 conference on Friday.

At the moment, UCF will be the only Florida school in the Big 12.

It’s possible the “War on I-4” against the University of South Florida won’t happen every year once UCF joins the Big 12.

Currently, UCF plays against USF every year because both teams are in the American Athletic Conference.

UCF is 6-6 against the Bulls, but the Knights have won the last four “War on I-4” games.

Mohajir made it clear he wants UCF to play USF down the road.

“It’s not like basketball, where you schedule for five years, six years, seven years out. We’re scheduling in the [2030s] to get games and that’s kind of where we are in college football,” Mohajir said.

The athletic director wants UCF to play in regional matchups.

“I also would like to play Miami, like to play Florida State, will it happen year? Probably not, but we’re committed to playing them,” Mohajir said.

The Knights scheduled games against Bethune-Cookman, University of Florida and Florida Atlantic in the future.

UCF will join the Big 12 no later than July 1, 2024.