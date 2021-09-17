Sonic Prep Player of the Week: A’ceon Cobb

A’ceon “Ace” Cobb from Jones High School is gathering a lot of attention for playing football at the next level.

Cobb is a standout wide receiver under Head Coach Elijah Williams. According to MaxPreps, Cobb has 672 total receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore and junior year.

Now, colleges are showing interest in Cobb. UCF offered a scholarship. Other colleges talking to Cobb include Auburn, Louisville and Maryland.

As a senior, Cobb is focused on the here and now. He wants to win a state championship for Jones after the Fightin’ Tigers fell short of the title last season. Jones lost to Jesuit High School in the playoffs in 2020.

Cobb says it’s the least he can do for a program he calls amazing.

“It’s a privilege to wear Orange and Green, especially playing for a coach like Coach [Elijah Williams] and how he carries the program,” Cobb said. “He’s good; he shows us the ropes. He shows us what it takes to get to college and what it takes to get to the pros. It’s good to have him.”