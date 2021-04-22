Morgan gets assist in return with Pride, Orlando beats Washington

Forward Alex Morgan returned to the field at Exploria Stadium and assisted a goal as the Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 Wednesday night.

This is the first time Morgan has played for the team in nearly two years after international duty with the U.S. Women’s National Team, playing in Europe, injuries, and the birth of her daughter last year.

The Pride (1-1-1, 4 points) broke through in the 11th minute as Morgan stole the ball in the midfield and found fellow forward Sydney Leroux making a run to the box.

Leroux slid the ball past the keeper to score the lone goal against the Spirit (1-2-0, 3 points) for the victory.

Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris finished the night with a clean sheet. The Pride recorded eight shots.

The Pride will travel to face the North Carolina Courage in their final game in the NWSL Challenge Cup at 7:30 p.m. on May 1.