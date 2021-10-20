Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot unexpectedly delivers newborn daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been quite a week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and especially so for Dawuane Smoot.

WJXT-TV reports at 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Jaguars defensive end unexpectedly delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at their home in Jacksonville.

According to a news release from the Jaguars, Smoot and his wife, Aumari, were heading out the door to the hospital. At that moment, she fell to her knees and Smoot had to catch her.

Needless to say, they weren’t going to make it to the hospital, nor would they make it out of the living room. The Jaguars said paramedics talked Smoot through tying the umbilical cord over the phone.

Smoot tweeted: “The Real Hero Mom-of- the Year @AumariShatwan Thank you for give birth to our beautiful Daughter in 1 hour!!! #strongwoman”

The family is said to be doing well.