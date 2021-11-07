Leary tosses four TDs as NC State defeats Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina State jumped ahead of Florida State early and held off the Seminoles for a 28-14 win on Saturday.

Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns — one in each quarter — for the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.

McKenzie Milton filled in as Florida State’s starting quarterback with Jordan Travis out. Milton completed 22 of 44 passes for 233 yards and scrambled to complete an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton, but the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) were also plagued by drops from the start.

Leary connected with Riley and Toudle to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead at the half. Florida State’s offense was stuck in neutral, accumulating just 78 offensive yards and three first downs in the first 30 minutes.

Florida State was shut out in a half for the first time since the second half of a Week 3 loss at Wake Forest.

TAKEAWAYS

NC State: While the Wolfpack struggled on the ground, Leary had his third straight 300-yard passing game and fourth of the season.

Florida State: The Seminoles managed just 38 yards on 27 carries and struggled on third downs, going just 2 of 15.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack play at No. 10 Wake Forest in a game that will go a long way toward deciding the Atlantic Division race.

Florida State: The Seminoles play host to Miami on Saturday seeking their first victory in the rivalry since 2016.