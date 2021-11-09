UCF vs. SMU: How to watch, stream, listen

(John Raoux,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DALLAS, Texas – The University of Central Florida will head to Dallas, Texas this weekend as the team plays against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPNU

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? SMU is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 60.5

UCF is on a roll right now, the Knights have won the team’s last three games and have won four of the last five matchups.

The defense has been the main reason for the Knights winning ways. The team has only given up 24 points in the last three matchups.

In the 24-7 win against Memphis, UCF forced four turnovers against the Tigers.

In the 49-7 win against Temple, the Knights forced three fumbles against the Owls.

In the 14-10 win against Tulane, UCF held the Green Wave scoreless in the fourth quarter.

UCF is 8-1 in the overall series against SMU, the Knights have won five games in a row against the Mustangs.

SMU started the season 7-0, but the Houston Cougars defeated the Mustangs 44-37 on Oct. 30 and Memphis defeated Southern Methodist 28-25 on Nov. 6.

The Tanner Mordecai Danny Gray connection has been the spark for SMU this year.

Mordecai has thrown for 2,887 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Gray has caught 47 balls for 780 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.