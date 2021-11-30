‘Tremendous loss:’ Former UCF football star Otis Anderson Jr. killed in shooting

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Central Florida's Otis Anderson (2) returns a punt for a long touchdown against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former University of Central Florida football player Otis Anderson Jr. died Monday night in his hometown of Jacksonville, his high school confirmed.

University Christian School in Jacksonville, where Anderson was a student before attending UCF, said the school “is suffering a tremendous loss.”

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reports that Anderson, 23, was killed in a double shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A man named Otis Lee Anderson, 52, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the double shooting that also left a woman hospitalized. Investigators termed the shooting as a domestic incident and added that they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Property records show the home where the shooting occurred is owned by an Otis Anderson.

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School and UCF, where he ranks No. 2 all-time in yards per carry average. He finished his UCF career with 2,182 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Anderson also recorded nine receiving touchdowns.

Anderson Jr. spent time with the Los Angeles Rams but was later cut from the team’s practice squad.

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir and several former UCF teammates tweeted about Anderson’s death.

Thank you Marc. My brief interaction with him was special - he cared very deeply for UCF. I’m hopeful that all who knew him can somehow find peace, especially his teammates. https://t.co/NnQEivTswG — Terry Mohajir (@TerryMohajirAD) November 30, 2021

I’ll never forget that million dollar smile Juice..heartbroken is an understatement. I’ll see you again one day lil bro 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/k3QhNgePsV — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) November 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: Neither Anderson is connected to Ottis Anderson, the MVP of Super Bowl XXV in 1991 when playing with the New York Giants who played college football at the University of Miami.