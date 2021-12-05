Teams announced for Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The teams facing off in the seventh annual Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando were announced by event organizers Sunday.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face the Northern Illinois Huskies at Exploria Stadium on Dec. 17 in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, according to ESPN events and the Orlando Sports Foundation.

Alan Gooch, the foundation’s CEO and executive director of the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, said the foundation is honored to welcome the teams for their first-ever matchup against one another.

“Gameday is going to be special as college football fans, cancer survivors and supporters, both team’s bands and the Orlando Community come together at Church Street Station for the March 2 Cure before heading to Exploria Stadium to watch the Chanticleers compete against the Huskies,” Gooch said in a release.

In saying “March 2 Cure,” Gooch wasn’t referencing a date, but the name of a pregame block party to be held at Church Street Station at 2 p.m. the day of the bowl game.

Tickets for the game start at $35 and are available for purchase by clicking here.