One of the bowl games in Florida will feature an all-Florida matchup.

It was announced on Sunday that Central Florida will take on Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

It will be the third meeting ever between Florida (6-6) and Central Florida (8-4), with the Gators winning both previous meetings.

The teams last met in 2006.

Individual and group ticket information is available at GasparillaBowl.com/tickets.