Orlando Magic place 4 players in COVID-19 protocols

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Orlando Magic players have been placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of Friday night’s game with the Miami Heat.

The Magic said Terrence Ross, Moe Wagner, R.J. Hampton and Ignas Brazdeikis are the players who have either tested positive for COVID or are affected due to contact tracing.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Per the NBA rules, a player must either be out for a minimum of 10 days or return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart to return to action.

Magic officials said the team’s morning shootaround was canceled out of abundance of caution.

As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, the Magic’s game in Orlando against the Heat is still on.