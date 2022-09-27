UCF announces football game moved to Sunday

(Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida announced that its football game against Southern Methodist University that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the broadcast will be on the ESPN family of networks with a specific channel to be announced at a later date, the school said.

In the school’s statement, the college said, “UCF Athletics, in conjunction with the AAC, continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on the Orlando area.”

The school said tickets and parking for Saturday’s game will be good for admission to Sunday’s game.

