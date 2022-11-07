MONDAY HUDDLE: Is honeymoon already over for Miami’s Mario Cristobal after blowout loss to FSU?

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Hurricanes stumbling in first year under Cristobal

Coaching transitions usually take multiple years to determine their effect, many Miami fans obviously still aren’t bailing hometown hero Mario Cristobal after he took over the program after last year.

However, you can’t blame fans for feeling the honeymoon is over after a humiliating 45-3 home loss to rival Florida State on Saturday.

Getting beat is one thing, but getting utterly embarrassed like that to a hated rival and not showing progress at this point of the season is another.

The Hurricanes are now 4-5 and have been a complete mess offensively, having failed to score a touchdown in two straight games.

With Brian Kelly at LSU and Sonny Dykes at TCU leading their teams to top-10 rankings in the College Football Playoff standings, it’s easy for fans to put a little heat on Cristobal and wonder why Miami isn’t enjoying the same success.

It’s obviously too early to judge Cristobal yet, but it’s understandable if Miami fans are a little upset at the moment.

Did the Bucs save their season with comeback win over Rams?

Tom Brady did it again.

Just as it looked like the Buccaneers were ready to walk the plank toward a 3-6 start, Brady led yet another game-winning touchdown drive, as Tampa Bay scored a touchdown with nine seconds remaining to beat the Rams, 16-13.

Tampa Bay was lifeless all game offensively, but when it mattered most, Brady delivered.

Instead of 3-6, Tampa Bay has some life at 4-5, particularly in a weak NFC South.

In fact, the Buccaneers, despite their poor start, sit in a tie for first place with a 4-5 record.

UCF visits Tulane for unique matchup

You probably would’ve made a lot of money at the beginning of the season if betting that both Central Florida and Tulane would be ranked entering their matchup on Saturday, but that will be the case when No. 16 Tulane hosts No. 22 Central Florida.

In fact, it will be the first time Tulane will host a ranked opponent while being ranked itself at the same time since 1949, when the Green Wave lost to LSU.