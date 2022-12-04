UCF accepts invitation to play Duke in Military Bowl

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: John Rhys Plumlee #10 of the UCF Knights runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After failing to beat Tulane for the second time this season, UCF learned on Sunday who they will play in their bowl game.

The Knights (9-4) will face Duke (8-4) after accepting an invitation to the 2022 Military Bowl which will be played at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

The Knights hope to earn their 10th win of the season after their 45-28 loss to No. 14 Tulane in Saturday’s AAC championship game.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee missed much of the first half with a leg injury but returned in the third quarter.

UCF will appear in a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game, but it will be the first time they play in the Military Bowl. Duke has won three straight bowl games and is 6-8 overall.

The game also will mark the first time UCF plays the Blue Devils on the football field.

Tickets can be purchased at https://militarybowl.org/tickets and UCF announced that fans can start selecting their seat location starting on Dec. 6.

ACC coach of the year Mike Elko was the first Blue Devils head coach to win eight games in his first season at the helm since Fred Goldsmith did it in 1994 (8-4).

