Coaches of Troy, UTSA preview Cure Bowl

Announcer for Cure Bowl shares what the game means to her

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl features the Sun Belt Champion No. 24 Troy Trojans and Conference USA Champion No. 25 UTSA Roadrunners at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Kickoff for the eighth-annual bowl game is set for Friday at 3 p.m.

[TRENDING: 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ahead of the game, the coaches of the respective teams will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday to discuss the matchup.

Troy is making its ninth bowl appearance, while UTSA is heading to its fourth bowl game.

Troy (11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) and UTSA (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) will be playing for the first time on the gridiron. and both teams enter the game with 10-game winning streaks on the line.

You can watch the news conference at the top of this story.