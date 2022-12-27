Bethune-Cookman University announces former NFL player Ed Reed as next football coach

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Ed Reed with his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University announced on Tuesday that it is hiring Ed Reed as its 16th head football coach.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Reed played 12 seasons in the NFL and was the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year.

[TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 | Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of canceled, delayed flights | Become a News 6 Insider]

Reed will replace Terry Sims who led the Wildcats for seven seasons and a 38-39 record overall before being dismissed by the school in November.

At the time of Sim’s firing, Athletic Director Reggie Theus said, “Discussions about the progress and future of our football program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in a different direction. We sincerely appreciate Coach Sims service to the University and wish him the best.”

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.



More information will be forthcoming.#𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨𝙂𝙤 | #𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 — Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) December 27, 2022

“B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help re-position our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field,” Theus said. “We know that “Wildcat Nation” and our supporters expect no less.”

The school promised more information will be forthcoming on Reed’s hiring.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: