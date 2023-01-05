Here’s the Orlando Guardians schedule in first XFL season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The XFL released the schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, which also marks the inaugural season for the league.

The season begins on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Orlando Guardians will have 10 games during the season, with five games in the City Beautiful.

[TRENDING: Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box | Person of interest ID’d in Mount Dora double-homicide | Biggest shows coming to Central Florida stages | McDonald’s Coke tastes better. Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider]

Here are the dates and teams the Guardians will face during the season:

Saturday, Feb. 18 = Houston Roughnecks (away)

Sunday, Feb. 26 = San Antonio Brahmas (home)

Sunday, March 5 = Arlington Renegades (away)

Saturday, March 11 = Houston Roughnecks (home)

Saturday, March 18 = Vegas Vipers (away)

Saturday, March 25 = Seattle Sea Dragons (home)

Sunday, April 2 = D.C. Defenders (home)

Saturday, April 8 = Arlington Renegades (home)

Saturday, April 15 = San Antonio Brahmas (away)

Saturday, April 22 = St. Louis Battlehawks (away)

The XFL was originally started in 2001 by former WWE executive Vince McMahon but only lasted one season before the league folded. The wrestling mogul made a second attempt with the XFL in 2020, but the league, again, only lasted for a season before filing for bankruptcy while blaming the pandemic.

According to the XFL’s website, the team will play at Camping World Stadium and will be coached by Terrell Buckley.

Click here for tickets or TV viewing information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: