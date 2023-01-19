No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Shelby Rogers of the U.S. in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE – Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The No. 5-seeded Sabalenka, who began the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed the American 3-1 early in the match but won five straight games to take the opening set and then eased through the second.

“I expected a great level from her today, that’s why I stayed focused from the beginning to the end,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will play either Elise Mertens, the No. 26-seeded player, or Lauren Davis in the third round.

No. 9-seeded Veronika Kudermetova was upset, ousted 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 by Katie Volnyets, a 21-year-old qualifier from the United States.

“I literally have the chills because the fans here are just incredible,” said Volnyets, who is through to the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time. “I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and with that many people keeping the energy up for me. It was awesome.”

Taylor Townsend bowed out, the American beaten 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 by No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

On the men's side, No 25-seeded Dan Evans was an early winner, beating Jeremy Chardy of France 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the third round for the third successive year.

The news on the men's side still oscillated around the absence of Rafael Nadal, who was beaten on Wednesday after losing a battle with an injured hip.

___

