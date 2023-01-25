Orlando welcomes Guardians XFL football team home to Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Guardians are home.

The new XFL football team was officially welcomed by the city of Orlando to Camping World Stadium Wednesday in a news conference featuring Mayor Buddy Dyer and a panel discussion featuring News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh before Orlando business leaders.

Seh interviewed XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia and Guardians Head Coach Terrell Buckley about what fans can expect from the new league and the new season starting in February.

“Get ready because we will continue to be loud, we will be a presence here, we will fill this stadium,” said Garcia. “We are committed to long-term building. We are not here for one year, we are here for years.”

Coach Terrell Buckley (left), Orlando Mayor Duddy Dyer (second from left), XFL Owner and Chairwoman Dany Garcia (second from right) and Allen Johnson with Orlando venues as the new Orlando Guardians were introduced at Camping world Stadium. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The Guardians will have its home opener at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 26 against the San Antonio Brahmas. Tickets are available now. Its first game of the season is Feb. 18 against the Houston Roughnecks.

The XFL says it is a more exciting, more accessible version of professional football in the U.S., with fewer stoppages, some timing and rule changes and some new gameplay innovation that “will raise the excitement level and minimize the downtime,” according to the XFL league website.

