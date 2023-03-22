Banchero scores 18 as Orlando Magic beat struggling Wizards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rookie Pablo Banchero had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 122-112 on Tuesday night.

Orlando won for the first time in eight games against Washington. Gary Harris scored 22 points for the Magic, and Franz Wagner had 20 points. Reserve guard Cole Anthony finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points for the Wizards, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Bradley Beal had 16 points and seven assists before fouling out with 2:55 remaining.

Wagner closed out the first half with a couple of 3-pointers to lift Orlando to a 60-56 lead.

But Washington rallied in the third quarter, and Kendrick Nunn opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a 91-87 advantage.

Wagner then scored the next six points to put Orlando ahead to stay, and the Wizards went scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 minutes.

Markelle Fultz, who finished with 17 points and five assists, scored inside to push Orlando's lead to 113-103 with 2:24 left.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Kyle Kuzma did not play after spraining an ankle against Sacramento on Saturday night. ... Deni Avdija had 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. ...Washington had won this season's first two meetings by 19 and 20 points.

Magic: Harris was 6 for 9 from 3-point range. ... G Jalen Suggs missed a third game after sustaining a concussion at Phoenix on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

Magic: Host New York on Thursday night.

