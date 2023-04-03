Angel City FC beat Orlando Pride 2-1 in home opener

ORLANDO, Fla. – Angel City FC beat out the Orlando Pride 2-1 during the City Beautiful team’s home opener at Exploria Stadium on Sunday evening.

Orlando is looking to turn things around after a 2022 season that ended with a record of 5 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses, finishing tenth in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Orlando was undefeated against teams from California last year, sporting a combined 2-0-2 record against Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave.

Orlando picked up a a 1-0 road win against Angel City in the first meeting between the clubs last season, and the teams played to a 2-2 draw in Orlando in August.

Pride head coach Seb Hines stressed the importance of winning at home during training on Wednesday.

“Last year, we know we didn’t win enough games at home,” Hines said. “That’s not good enough. We want to make (Exploria Stadium) a fortress. We want to make it a difficult place for teams to come and play, and what better way to do it in your home opener in front of a good crowd against Angel City so we also need to bounce back from this weekend and I think everyone’s excited to get out there and play again.”

The Pride wore their Highway Woman Kit, designed in collaboration with the estate of Mary Ann Carroll, a legendary Florida-based Black artist and the only woman of the iconic Highwaymen painters.

Driven by history. Painting our future.



Introducing The Highway Woman Kit presented by @orlandohealth pic.twitter.com/D8samI6Gv2 — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) March 22, 2023

The team’s next game is Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m., when they will play Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium.

