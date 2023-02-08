Orlando Pride announces 2023 season schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. – Save the dates because you won’t want to pass on this.

Orlando Pride announced its 2023 National Women’s Soccer League schedule on Wednesday. It includes both the 22-game regular season slate, as well as the six games for the fourth edition of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

The team will be hitting the pitch starting Sunday, March 26, and play through Sunday, Oct. 15, finishing the season off with a home game at Exploria Stadium.

Those interested can buy tickets to individual games or become an Orlando Pride Season Ticket Member, which earns fans 40% off single match ticket prices with an increased discount of 15% on food, beverage and merchandise. Members also have access to year-round, exclusive events.

For more information on this, click here. You can view the full season schedule below.

2023 Orlando Pride Schedule

(Challenge Cup in italics, Home games in bold):

Date Opponent Venue Time (EST) Sun., March 26 Portland Thorns FC Providence Park 5 p.m. Sun., April 2 Angel City FC Exploria Stadium 5:30 p.m. Sat., April 15 NJ/NY Gotham FC Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Wed., April 19 North Carolina Courage Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., April 22 Kansas City Current Children’s Mercy Park 3 p.m. Sat., April 29 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium 10 p.m. Sat., May 6 Racing Louisville Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Wed., May 10 Washington Spirit Audi Field 7:30 p.m. Sun., May 14 NJ/NY Gotham FC Red Bull Arena 5:30 p.m. Sat., May 20 Washington Spirit Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., May 27 Chicago Red Stars SeatGeek Stadium 8 p.m. Sat., June 3 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 8:30 p.m. Wed., June 7 NJ/NY Gotham FC Red Bull Arena 7:30 p.m. Sun., June 11 Portland Thorns FC Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., June 17 North Carolina Courage WakeMed Soccer Park 7 p.m. Sat., June 24 Kansas City Current Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Wed., June 28 NJ/NY Gotham FC Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., July 1 Washington Spirit Audi Field 7 p.m. Fri., July 7 OL Reign Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., July 29 North Carolina Courage WakeMed Soccer Park 7 p.m. Fri., Aug. 4 Washington Spirit Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sun., Aug. 20 Chicago Red Stars Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Fri., Aug. 25 San Diego Wave Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Sun., Sept. 3 OL Reign Lumen Field 6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 17 North Carolina Courage Exploria Stadium 7 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 21 Angel City FC BMO Stadium 10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 6 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 15 Houston Dash Exploria Stadium 5 p.m.

