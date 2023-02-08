77º

LIVE

Local Sports

Orlando Pride announces 2023 season schedule

National Women’s Soccer League schedule includes 22-game slate plus 6 Challenge Cup matches

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Sports, Soccer, Orlando Pride

ORLANDO, Fla. – Save the dates because you won’t want to pass on this.

Orlando Pride announced its 2023 National Women’s Soccer League schedule on Wednesday. It includes both the 22-game regular season slate, as well as the six games for the fourth edition of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

The team will be hitting the pitch starting Sunday, March 26, and play through Sunday, Oct. 15, finishing the season off with a home game at Exploria Stadium.

[TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee | Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

Those interested can buy tickets to individual games or become an Orlando Pride Season Ticket Member, which earns fans 40% off single match ticket prices with an increased discount of 15% on food, beverage and merchandise. Members also have access to year-round, exclusive events.

For more information on this, click here. You can view the full season schedule below.

2023 Orlando Pride Schedule

(Challenge Cup in italics, Home games in bold):

DateOpponentVenueTime (EST)
Sun., March 26Portland Thorns FCProvidence Park5 p.m.
Sun., April 2Angel City FCExploria Stadium5:30 p.m.
Sat., April 15NJ/NY Gotham FCExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Wed., April 19North Carolina CourageExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., April 22Kansas City CurrentChildren’s Mercy Park3 p.m.
Sat., April 29San Diego WaveSnapdragon Stadium10 p.m.
Sat., May 6Racing LouisvilleExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Wed., May 10Washington SpiritAudi Field7:30 p.m.
Sun., May 14NJ/NY Gotham FCRed Bull Arena5:30 p.m.
Sat., May 20Washington SpiritExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., May 27Chicago Red StarsSeatGeek Stadium8 p.m.
Sat., June 3Houston DashShell Energy Stadium8:30 p.m.
Wed., June 7NJ/NY Gotham FCRed Bull Arena7:30 p.m.
Sun., June 11Portland Thorns FCExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., June 17North Carolina CourageWakeMed Soccer Park7 p.m.
Sat., June 24Kansas City CurrentExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Wed., June 28NJ/NY Gotham FCExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., July 1Washington SpiritAudi Field7 p.m.
Fri., July 7OL ReignExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., July 29North Carolina CourageWakeMed Soccer Park7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 4Washington SpiritExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 20Chicago Red StarsExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 25San Diego WaveExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 3OL ReignLumen Field6 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 17North Carolina CourageExploria Stadium7 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 21Angel City FCBMO Stadium10 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 6Racing LouisvilleLynn Family Stadium7:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 15Houston DashExploria Stadium5 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email