Orlando Guardians fall to Brahmas on the road 25-23

FILE- Head coach Terrell Buckley of the Orlando Guardians looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field on March 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

The Orlando Guardians lost a close game on the road against the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday evening 25-23.

Orlando led 14-10 at halftime, but San Antonio scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to seal the victory.

With only two weeks left in the season, the Brahmas were fighting for a chance at the playoffs, while Orlando was trying to win just its second game.

[TRENDING: Man accused of fatally shooting woman and her mother at Orange County apartment complex | SpaceX targets Monday morning for Starship test launch | Become a News 6 Insider]

Mac Brown, Orlando’s punter, led the team in passing with 69 yards while running back Devin Darrington paced the Orlando offense with 133 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown

“We played better, disciplined ball up until the end...can’t get across the finish line,” Guardians coach Terrell Buckley said after the game.

The Guardians finish out the season on the road next week with a midday game against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: