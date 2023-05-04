Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Justin Joyce

Justin Joyce is this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week. As the junior setter and standout on Timber Creek High School's volleyball team, he's helping take his team to regionals.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volleyball may be a team sport, but it still needs strong leaders on the court. And this week’s Player of the Week has stepped up on the front lines.

Justin Joyce is a standout volleyball player at Timber Creek High School. The Wolves are having a huge season, including playing for the district championship Thursday night. Joyce and the team will head to regionals next week.

Joyce has been a key part of the Wolves’ success this year. He knows the team has been building all year, and he has let his leadership and talent be the foundation. Joyce is always looking to improve, and this year, he made a pivotal adjustment as a player.

“I switched from being a libero to being a setter,” Joyce said. “So, learning more about how to be playing in the front row and decision making, like the mentality of the game. I think that is what excels players: from being good physically to being good mentally, and that is one of the most important parts of the game.”

