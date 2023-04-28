Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Emilie Ching

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A big hitter has found her sweet spot here in Central Florida.

Emilie Ching plays shortstop at Windermere High School. As a junior, she’s hitting over .500 for the season. She leads the team in home runs and most other offensive categories.

Following her high school career, Ching will be taking her talents south to Florida Atlantic University. But before then, she’s focused on making a run at a state championship.

“It’s just showing all of the hard work that we’ve put in because we really earned it,” Ching said. “Even in the off season or during the fall, we’re always working, and I don’t think many people realize that. It would just prove them all wrong that we trust in each other, we believe in each other, and we execute it.”

