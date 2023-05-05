Biking for charity: former Jaguars player riding for veterans and hurricane relief

Don Davey, who played as a defensive tackle for the Jaguars in 1995-97, rides with Team One Mile competing in the Florida Recon Ride.

A group of cyclists, including a former Jacksonville Jaguars player, is riding 700 miles across Florida this week to raise money for veterans.

Don Davey, who played as a defensive tackle for the Jaguars in 1995-97, rides with Team One Mile competing in the Florida Recon Ride. This year, the group is raising money and awareness for veterans and those affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s all part of The One Mile Leadership Project.

The riders started in Key West, stopped in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and crossed over to Fort Myers and Tampa. On Thursday, Davey and company stopped in Orlando at a Firehouse Subs before making more stops in Daytona and finishing in Jacksonville.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“We’ve had a great group of fans and supporters and veterans come out to support us and to cheer us on,” Davey said. “It’s all about supporting the veteran community.”

Davey has been riding for two years now with Team One Mile. He started shortly after his father — who served in the Marine Corps for 13 years — passed away. Someone pitched to Davey the idea of a way to help the veteran community through athletics: in this case, cycling.

“(It’s) two things near and dear to my heart,” Davey said. “It just really resonated with me. Great group of people, and they’re all committed to a common cause. We’re doing this massive feat. It’s been great.”

At each stop, the team holds a charity event and honors a local veteran. Davey owns 16 local Firehouse Subs in Central Florida. Davey and Firehouse Subs started a public safety foundation which has given away $85 million worth of life saving equipment back to police, firefighters and first responders.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: