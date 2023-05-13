Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits for the cycle against Pirates

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins races to third on a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE – Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle for the Baltimore Orioles against Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Mullins hit a single in the third inning, a triple in the fifth, a double in the seventh and a three-run homer in the eighth. He became the seventh Oriole to accomplish the feat and first since Austin Hays on June 22, 2022 against Washington.

After completing the cycle with his home run, Mullins received a standing ovation when he took the field defensively for the top of the ninth. His teammates stayed in the dugout for a moment to allow the center fielder to run onto the field alone.

“That was a really cool moment for them to do that for me,” Mullins said in a television interview after the Orioles beat the Pirates 6-3.

