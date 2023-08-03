Start of Messi’s third match with Inter Miami FC in weather delay

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during warm-ups prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi’s third game with Inter Miami began 95 minutes late because of thunderstorms in the area.

The round of 32 Leagues Cup match on Wednesday between Inter Miami and Orlando City was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later.

After stadium crew drained water puddles around mid-field, Messi and his teammates re-appeared for a second round of pre-game warm-ups.

Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.