Orlando Pride beat out by San Diego Wave at Exploria Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Kyra Carusa scored in the 75th minute, leading to a loss by the Orlando Pride to the San Diego Wave 2-1 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Players on both sides wore tape on their wrists that said “Contigo Jenni” in support of Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who says she was kissed without her consent by the president of Spain's federation during the trophy ceremony at the Women's World Cup.

Spain defeated England 1-0 on Sunday in Australia to claim the nation's first World Cup title. There have been increasing calls for Luis Rubilaes to step down but he has refused.

Alex Morgan, who started for the Wave, said on social media on Friday that she was “disgusted” by Rubiales' actions.

“Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players’ lives but instead it’s overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation,” she posted.

Abby Dahlkemper scored in the sixth minute to give the Wave an early lead. It was just her third game back after back surgery sidelined her for nearly a year.

But Adriana's goal off a cross from Marta in the 44th tied the match for the Pride.

Carusa, a San Diego native who just joined the Wave last week, came in as a substitute in the 62nd. She scored her first NWSL goal on a header off a corner kick.

