Florida’s NFL teams are 3-0. What should we expect this weekend?

The results from the season openers couldn't have been better for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins. They all emerged from Week 1 as winners.

Say it ain’t so! Florida’s NFL teams went 3 & 0!

Can they pull off a repeat, or “three”peat , if you will, this weekend?

The Bucs and Jags are at home with Tampa Bay hosting the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville hosting the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Both begin with 1 p.m. kickoffs on Sunday. The Dolphins visit the Patriots in the Sunday night game, starting at 8:20.

Our NFL insider, retired San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle and Lyman High School grad Ian Williams shares his reaction to the week 1 outcomes and his predictions for week 2 results in News 6′s “The No Huddle.”

