ODDS/WATCH: No. 25 Florida vs. Charlotte

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) stay in Gainesville this Saturday to host the Charlotte 49ers (1-2, 0-0 AAC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville

WATCH: SEC Network+ / ESPN+

RADIO: Gators Sports Network

ODDS: -28.0 Florida; 48.5 O/U

The Gators jumped into the AP Top 25 this week after beating Tennessee 29-16 last Saturday in the Swamp. Tennessee hasn’t won in the Swamp since 2003. The Gators haven’t been ranked since September 2022.

Running back Trevor Etienne rushed for a career-high 172 yards and a 62-yard touchdown, while quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 166 yards and one touchdown.

This will be the first matchup in football between Florida and Charlotte. Florida has a 49-19-3 record against AAC opponents, the latest being a 31-28 win over USF in 2022.

Charlotte will be the 63rd team Florida has faced only one time. Florida has a 52-9-1 record against such teams.