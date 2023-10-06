GAME PREVIEW: UCF vs. Kansas

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A detail of an endzone pylon during a game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The UCF Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) will travel back to the state of Kansas for the second time in three weeks to play against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

WATCH: FOX

RADIO: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game

ODDS: Kansas -2.0; O/U 65 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

UCF is coming off a disappointing loss at home last weekend against Baylor. The Knights had a 35-7 lead in the third quarter before Baylor scored 29 unanswered points to win 36-35. It was the largest comeback allowed by UCF.

UCF defensive lineman Tre’mon Morris-Brash currently leads the nation in tackles for loss at 12.0.

This week will be the first meeting between UCF and Kansas. In the media preseason poll, UCF was picked to finish eighth and Kansas ninth.

Kansas hasn’t lost at home since November 2022. UCF is 1-1 on the road this year.

UCF currently leads the Big 12 in total offense and rushing offense.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said injured quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been cleared to play. He would not say who will start Saturday between Plumlee and backup quarterback Timmy McClain.