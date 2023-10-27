HOMECOMING: UCF vs. West Virginia

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF Knights (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) host West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) for the 2023 homecoming game.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 28, at 12 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

WATCH: FS1

RADIO: 96.9 The Game

ODDS: UCF -7.0; O/U 60.5 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

West Virginia leads the all-time series 2-0 against UCF. The last meeting was a 45-20 West Virginia win in 2004.

UCF is 28-12 in homecoming games.

Last week, UCF almost pulled off a major upset in a 31-29 loss at No. 6 Oklahoma. The Knights failed a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returned from injury and threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown.

The last home game for UCF was on Sept. 30, nearly a month ago. The Knights lost 36-35 to Baylor and have been on a four-game losing streak since, the longest since the 0-12 season in 2015.

UCF is sixth in the country and first in the Big 12 in total offense (499.6 avg. total yards).