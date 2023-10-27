Spirit Splash returns to UCF for wet and wild homecoming fun

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of University of Central Florida students will charge into the school’s Reflecting Pond Friday for one of the biggest traditions on campus.

Spirit Splash 2023, a highlight of homecoming week, runs until 2 p.m. at UCF’s main campus. You can watch a live stream of the event below.

The event began in the 1990s and is the only time students are allowed to enter the Reflecting Pond without getting into trouble.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The aquatic pep rally features performances by the UCF Marching Knights, the cheer team and Knightmoves, plus appearances by UCF athletes, the school’s top brass and beloved mascot Knightro.

Plus, the school will throw out thousands of rubber homecoming ducks, which students will try to catch and take home.

Later Friday, UCF will host Ignite the Knight, a festival with live music, carnival games and a fireworks display, at the memory mall starting at 5:30 p.m.

Both events are free for UCF students and the community.

UCF football plays West Virginia in the homecoming game on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: