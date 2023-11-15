Orlando Magic face tough loss to Brooklyn Nets during In-Season Tournament

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a three pointer during the fourth quarter of the game against the Orlando Magic during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Barclays Center on November 14, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The Orlando Magic were beaten out by the Brooklyn Nets in a 124-104 loss after Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds during Tuesday night’s matchup in Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Cam Johnson scored 20 points as Brooklyn put six players in double figures. Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out as the Nets won their second straight overall and improved to 2-1 in the tournament.

The Nets will close their round-robin slate with a home game against Toronto on Nov. 28.

Franz Wagner had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for their Magic in their tournament opener. Orlando fell to 4-16 all-time at Barclays Center.

After closing the third quarter with a 15-7 run, Brooklyn pulled away with a 22-9 spurt to start the fourth. Dinwiddie scored 12 in the quarter, Royce O’Neale added seven in the fourth and the Nets made 7 of 10 3-pointers while outscoring Orlando 36-18 in the period.

The Magic made just 6 of 21 field goals in the fourth, and Brooklyn turned 16 turnovers into 27 points.

Brooklyn made seven of its first 10 field goals and six of its first 11 3-pointers. The Nets used an 8-0 first-quarter run to build a 14-point lead, keyed by Sharpe’s six points and five rebounds off the bench after center Nic Claxton got in early foul trouble.

But Orlando rallied behind Joe Ingles’ 11 first-quarter points and Wagner’s half-court buzzer beater to end the first quarter. The Magic used their size advantage to force four first-half fouls against Claxton, and outscored the Nets 28-7 over a span of just over eight minutes to build a seven-point advantage.

Orlando shot 52.6% from the field and got 13 points from Paolo Banchero to lead 60-57 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Orlando: At Chicago on Wednesday.

Brooklyn: At Miami on Thursday.

___

